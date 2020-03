HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will be donating a large shipment of food for the 150 students at Harrisburg University that are still living in dorms.

Harrisburg University student services team, members of the eSports team and staff will help load the food into the student union building in the Whitaker Center.

The team will then put together food boxes for the students who have chosen to remain in their dorms as they continue to take classes online.