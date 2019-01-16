HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- - They say when one door closes -- like the government's -- another one opens, and Pennsylvania is no stranger to turning lemons into lemonade.

"In Pennsylvania, there have been some budget impasses in past years. We had a really significant one in 2009," said Joe Arthur, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank executive director.

Last Friday was the first paycheck missed by federal employees affected by the record-setting shutdown.

In response, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank created a food drive for federal employees.

"We kind of know what this looks like, and the best things is to be prepared and let them know that we're here for them," Arthur said.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, federal employees can come to the bank to collect a box of items that hit every food group in a balanced diet. The only proof of identification needed is their government I.D. or badge and a few forms.

"We have a wonderful box of dried goods -- healthy dried goods, but also, frozen meats, fresh milk, eggs and some fresh fruit and vegetables," Arthur said.

Only aroud 15 workers showed up on the drive's first day, but organizers believe there are a lot more employees out there, especially consdering the prisons, contractors and parks in the Midstate.

"I think folks aren't really aware of all the federal employees that kind of impact their lives. So, we're seeing people already from the Harrisburg Airport," Arthur said.

Arthur said the furloughed workers are not the bank's usual clientel, but he hopes that a little kindness and encouragment will bring more people out over the next couple days or weeks, depending how long the shutdown lasts.

"We're gonna do this for the duration of the shutdown. We're all hoping it ends soon, but if it doesn't, we're still going to be here," Arthur said.