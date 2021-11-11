Central Pennsylvania Food Bank receives grant to help veterans and military families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a grant for $110,000 which help feed many veterans and their families.

The assistance came from their national affiliate, Feeding America, and an anonymous donor. The money will help Midstate veterans and military families put food on their tables.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank workers have their hands full prepping and wrapping several boxes of food and other items for families in need.

The boost in dollars will go towards the food bank MilitaryShare program which is designed to assist veterans, members of the military, and their families.

“MilitaryShare works because the formula is simple it’s veterans helping veterans,” Joe Arthur, president and CEO of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said.

Arthur says the food bank partners with several distribution sites across 27 counties like VFW’s, armories, and the PA National Guard to reach military families in need.

“We’re actually working on new sites to actually grow that because we know we have more veterans in need,” Arthur said.

Arthur says many veterans are hesitant to reach out for help. However, they are more likely to connect with other veterans.

“These are folks, who are veterans, some of them active duty, military, so they know how to convince our veterans to come in when they actually need help and that’s a thing that’s not easy to do there’s a trust factor there and that really works and we provide the food for the program,” Arthur said.

The food bank says they serve about 2,000 military households in the Midstate and it can be costly to distribute food but this grant money can help through the holidays and beyond.