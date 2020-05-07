Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serving more people than ever

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is serving more people than ever.

On a zoom call Wednesday afternoon with Auditor General Euguene Depasquale, Executive

Director Joe Arthur said they’re serving 40,000 more people than usual, and the amount of food they’re serving has increased 40 to 50%.

“We’ve also had a number of companies that have donated trucking capacities, so drivers and trucks to move food around so we can move that extra food that I mentioned, which in two months is almost 4 million pounds,” Arthur said.

Arthur says donations are always welcome. If you’re in need of food, head to centralpafoodbank.org.

