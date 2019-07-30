CEO ‘humbled’ by rapid growth of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People may be surprised to know how many very successful business leaders we have in the Midstate.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was founded 37 years ago, proof that bargains add up to big bucks.

Mark Butler is CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The Lower Paxton Township-based business is worth $5.5 billion. It is a retail empire built on buying cheap and selling cheap.

“America loves a bargain,” Butler said. “It will never ever go out of style.”

With major retail chains going out of business, Ollie’s sales have doubled in the last four years. There are 330 of them in half the country and the company is growing fast.

“It’s very humbling to see where and what we have done,” Butler said.

The son of an IRS tax auditor father and office manager mother, the 60-year-old grew up in Mt. Holly Springs, attending St. Patrick School in Carlisle and Trinity High School in Camp Hill.

“When you were a student at Trinity, what did you think you were going to be when you grew up?” we asked.

“I thought I was going to be a broadcaster,” he said. “I wanted to be a sports broadcaster.”

In 1982, the late Mort Bernstein took a young Mark Butler under his wing and made him a co-founder.

“He was a brilliant merchant,” Butler said.

Butler is friends with Cal Ripken Jr;., chairing his foundation that builds sports facilities for at-risk kids.

“I’m competitive by nature,” he said. “I love sports and I find I fuel my competitive focus in the retail business.”

He’s also a majority owner of the Harrisburg Senators. That seems to help when he’s negotiating buying “good stuff cheap.”

“They want to hear that I had Stephen Strasburg on my team or Bryce Harper on my team, then that quarter that we’re arguing over becomes irrelevant,” he said.

A darling of Wall Street after taking Ollie’s public, Butler has become a billionaire.

“It’s virtually impossible to duplicate my shopping experience online,” he said.

What is his kind of success like?

“There’s a lot of pressures that come with it, and now, being a publicly-traded company, I get a report card every 13 weeks, and you got to deliver,” he said.

Butler has 8,000 employees and counting, and the Harrisburg headquarters is expanding.

“What’s it like to work for you?” we ask.

“I think I’m demanding,” he said. “I think I work very, very hard. I think why not today, because tomorrow, today with be yesterday.”

“There’s no secret,” he added. “All I know is the harder I work, the luckier I get.”

Interested in knowing more about Mark? Here are a few other things we learned about him:

Q: How does he get his hands on all that stuff?

A: When manufacturers are, say, retiring a scent or a logo of a dishwashing detergent, they want the old scent off store shelves. Ollie’s will buy it. You never know what Ollie’s will buy, everything from pool chemicals to fishing rods to computer equipment to coffee to wedding dresses.

Q: Does he have children?

A: Butler is divorced with two children and three grandchildren.

Q: What keeps him up at night?

A: The fear of making bad decisions. He says the worst decision he ever made was not buying four-million pairs of Crocs when he had the chance.