Chambersburg man sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for sex, drug trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Anthony “Tony” D’Ambrosio, age 37, of Chambersburg, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for sex and drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, D’Ambrosio was convicted on Dec. 18, 2017, following a two-week jury trial, of, conspiracy to transport an individual to engage in prostitution, transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, and distribution and possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone.

The Department of Justice says D’Ambrosio and his co-conspirators recruited and transported girls and young women between the ages of 17 and 21 years old to engage in commercial sex acts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia and frequently paid them in drugs.

Officials also say D’Ambrosio and his co-defendants, participated in a conspiracy that began in approximately July 2012 and continued to January 2015. D’Ambrosio and the others rented motel rooms and posted “escort” advertisements and photographs online from July 2012 through January 2015.

According to Freed the men took the majority of the money made during the course of the prostitution business and distributed various drugs to the women, including oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana.

D’Ambrosio’s co-defendants received the following sentences: