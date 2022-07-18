HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Changes are coming this week for trash pickup in the City of Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the City of Harrisburg is moving trash pickup to 4 a.m. The change will begin on Tuesday, July 19, and remain in place until July 26.

Maisel says the temporary change is due to the expected high temperatures this week. According to abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara, highs will shoot back into the low to mid-90s by Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 95 with four consecutive days forecasted to hit 94.