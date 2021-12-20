Changes coming to Harrisburg School District using federal relief funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Superintendent wants to make big changes to the school district with federal relief funds.

During a virtual session last week, Superintendent Eric Truman introduced a four-year plan to help recover from the pandemic. A big part of the plan includes transforming the former William Penn High School into a magnet school for middle school students.

Right now, the building is vacant. Truman is also considering re-opening Steele Elementary School to spread out students. The district has a survey for feedback on its website.