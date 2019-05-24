Charges filed against man shot by police for wielding machete on I-83

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a man shot by a state trooper he approached while armed with a machete during a traffic stop on Interstate 83.

The incident Friday morning closed a two-mile section of the northbound lanes between Exit 46-A in the Eisenhower Interchange and Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road for several hours. The interstate reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

State police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Frazer said the man, identified in court documents as 44-year-old Devi C. Adhikari, was aggressively following the trooper. He then went around the police vehicle and abruptly stopped in the trooper’s lane of travel, at the Union Deposit Road exit around 10:30 a.m.

“At that point, the male subject abruptly got out of his vehicle armed with a machete. The actor failed to obey the trooper’s orders to drop the machete and advanced toward the trooper,” Frazer said. “The trooper then discharged his department-issued weapon and struck the actor multiple times.”

Adhikari was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that are believed to be non-life-threatening, Frazer said. The trooper was not injured.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the machete was eight to nine inches long and two or three inches wide, or more. He said it appears Adhikari was attempting to initiate a violent confrontation.

“Preliminarily, that would justify the use of deadly force, but we’re going to examine that fully and come up with a final determination,” Chardo said.

Court documents show Adhikari is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.