Char’s Tracy Mansion closing after nine years of business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the best-reviewed restaurants for fine-dining in Harrisburg is closing.

The owner of Char’s Tracy Mansion on Front Street is retiring, along with the restaurant’s chef.

They’ve worked together for nearly 20 years. Char Magaro says the closing has nothing to do with COVID-19. For them, it’s all about retirement after long careers in the business.

“I was like, all right I wanna do a restaurant, I never did a restaurant before, what do we need in town, we didn’t have a French restaurant, so I went to France, ate in bistros, read about it, did my research, and said, well, we can do this,” Magaro said.

Ron Canady, Char Tracy’s executive chef, is thankful for his team at the riverfront mansion eatery.

“I have a great crew back there, and I wouldn’t take credit for everything if it wasn’t for my crew, they’re fantastic people,” Canady said.

Char’s Tracy Mansion opened in 2012. The restaurant’s last day is May 13.