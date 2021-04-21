Chauvin verdict: Harrisburg man says pain, anguish worth the end result

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has “no regrets” after being pepper-sprayed and nearly trampled on during a rally last year for George Floyd.

Cole Goodman says it’s an experience he will never forget, and following yesterday’s verdict, says it was all worth it.

Goodman was joined by thousands of people in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

He says he took one for the team, but also says it was a team effort nationwide that helped open eyes to a real problem.

On May 30, 2020, a protest near the state Capitol in Harrisburg had thousands calling for justice.

“We all were marching for accountability against police officers that commit heinous crimes such as the George Floyd murder,” Goodman said.

A small group of people threw bricks and water bottles at police, who then used their pepper spray. Goodman was caught in the crossfire.

“Not only did I take a hit for the cause, but so many people took a hit for the cause that day,” Goodman said.

A video showed Goodman disoriented and getting help from two strangers.

“I reached out to them to thank them and they said this is what we have to do to stick together in this movement,” Goodman recalled.

Fast forward to April 20, 2021, and the verdict.

“I felt like it was a step in the right direction, not just for justice, but for accountability,” Goodman said.

Goodman says his pain and anguish was worth the end result.

“People that were pepper-sprayed alongside me, it is worth it to see a small portion of accountability and justice served,” Goodman said.

Goodman says the movement has not weakened. A lot of work is taking place behind the scenes. Now, voters must continue to push for reform at the federal, state and local levels.

“This is a spark of home, but we need to keep going,” he said. “We may go through mase and pepper spray in our eyes, but when we get to the place of equity, equality and social justice and police reform in this country, it will be worth it.”



Goodman says he has no regrets and was taking part in a peaceful protest that took a bad turn.