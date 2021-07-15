Check out what food will be at the PA Farm Show Summer Food Fest this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show Summer Food Fest is just around the corner with farm show favorites including Pennsylvania mushrooms, Dairymen’s milkshakes and PA Potato Cooperative’s fan-favorite potato donuts and fries to munch on. The food fest will kick off Friday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. and last through Sunday, July 18.

In addition to a full list of food vendors, the farm show has arranged for a small sampling of AgExplorer Stations to be available providing opportunities for agriculture learning. The event will take place in the GIANT Expo Hall farm show complex and expo center.

“It’s important to support these people, they are buying form PA farms, many of them have items that were produced and purchased and grown right here in Pennsylvania so these are wonderful folks who fed us all during the pandemic,” Shannon Powers, spokesperson for the PA Department of Agricultute, said.

Below is a list of traditional farm show food court vendors and general concession food vendors. For those who attend, parking is free and seating will be available to sit at while snacking.

Traditional Farm Show Food Court vendors:

PA Dairymen’s Association

The American Mushroom Institute MFPA*

PA Cooperative Potato Growers Inc.

General Concessions vendors:

Snyder’s Concessions – Providing PA Mushrooms and Potatoes in addition to a full menu

Nana’s Cookies

Sherri’s Crab Cakes

PA Preferred & Marketplace Vendor Menu & Products