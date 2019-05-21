Cheer boxes delivered to young hospital patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Young hospital patients and their families received gifts of cheer on Tuesday.

Renewal by Andersen delivered 184 cheer boxes to the NICU and Pediatric Center at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg and 144 boxes to Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The cheer boxes contain toys and other items designed for multiple age groups, from preemies and infants to tweens and teens.

Renewal by Andersen said the gift boxes spread cheer and help to let the children and their families know the community is supporting them and wishing them well.