Harrisburg

Cheer boxes delivered to young hospital patients

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:27 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:27 PM EDT

Cheer boxes delivered to young hospital patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Young hospital patients and their families received gifts of cheer on Tuesday.

Renewal by Andersen delivered 184 cheer boxes to the NICU and Pediatric Center at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg and 144 boxes to Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The cheer boxes contain toys and other items designed for multiple age groups, from preemies and infants to tweens and teens.

Renewal by Andersen said the gift boxes spread cheer and help to let the children and their families know the community is supporting them and wishing them well.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats
Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Experts warn of counterfeit car seats

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local