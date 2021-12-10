Cheese judging underway for 2022 Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first in-person in two years in less than one month away. But, in a way, it has already started.

Judging for food and drink competitions is underway. Today, judges from throughout the Northeastern U.S. were busy evaluating 37 cheese entries, picking favorites isn’t easy.

“Cheese markers in Pennsylvania are really innovative, and this year we have cheeses ranging from your more standard traditional cheddars to some really interesting bloomy rinds,” Associated Professor for Penn State Kerry Kaylegian said.

“Pennsylvania is a huge dairy-producing state, and dairy is about 30% of our agriculture sector,” Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Shannon Powers said.

The winners are to be announced on Jan 8.