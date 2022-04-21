HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chestnut Street in Downtown Harrisburg will be shut down temporarily from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24 for Harrisburg University’s new science education center.

The building has a crane on the roof, which is no longer needed and will be taken apart.

It is an interesting process. A small crane will arrive Friday to construct a large crane, to remove the rooftop crane.

The road is scheduled to be closed between Second and Third Street. According to Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr, the building is scheduled to be open by Jan. 2023