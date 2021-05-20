Chewy opens more than 500 full and part-time positions in Harrisburg area

The CHewy logos appear outside the New York Stock Exchange

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chewy, the popular online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, announced the availability of more than 500 full and part-time jobs in the Harrisburg area.

The company said it will be filling both full and part-time positions with a variety of skill sets and shifts at its fulfillment centers in Mechanicsburg and Lewisberry.

The announcement includes added incentives for full-time employees to earn up to an extra $2 per hour and the potential for up to $20.00 per hour, depending on the shift and/or role.

Employees can claim an added $500 sign up bonus and an addition $500 bonus for referrals.

Those interested can find more information and apply by clicking here, or visit these locations for an on-the-spot interview: