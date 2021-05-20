Chewy opens more than 500 full and part-time positions in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chewy, the popular online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, announced the availability of more than 500 full and part-time jobs in the Harrisburg area.
The company said it will be filling both full and part-time positions with a variety of skill sets and shifts at its fulfillment centers in Mechanicsburg and Lewisberry.
The announcement includes added incentives for full-time employees to earn up to an extra $2 per hour and the potential for up to $20.00 per hour, depending on the shift and/or role.
Employees can claim an added $500 sign up bonus and an addition $500 bonus for referrals.
Those interested can find more information and apply by clicking here, or visit these locations for an on-the-spot interview:
- Mechanicsburg: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at 40 Dauphin Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
- Harrisburg: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3950 Tecport Drive, Ste 140, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
- Lewisberry: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Goodman Dr Lewisberry, PA 17339.