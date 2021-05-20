Chewy opens more than 500 full and part-time positions in Harrisburg area

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CHewy logos appear outside the New York Stock Exchange

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chewy, the popular online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, announced the availability of more than 500 full and part-time jobs in the Harrisburg area.

The company said it will be filling both full and part-time positions with a variety of skill sets and shifts at its fulfillment centers in Mechanicsburg and Lewisberry.

The announcement includes added incentives for full-time employees to earn up to an extra $2 per hour and the potential for up to $20.00 per hour, depending on the shift and/or role.

Employees can claim an added $500 sign up bonus and an addition $500 bonus for referrals.

Those interested can find more information and apply by clicking here, or visit these locations for an on-the-spot interview:

  • Mechanicsburg: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at 40 Dauphin Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA  17050.
  • Harrisburg: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3950 Tecport Drive, Ste 140, Harrisburg, PA  17111.
  • Lewisberry: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Goodman Dr Lewisberry, PA 17339.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss