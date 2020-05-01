Chick-fil-a to offer family meal kits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chick-fil-a is making mealtime easier with a kit you can reheat at home.

The chicken parmesan kit feeds two and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru. It costs $14.99 and includes two breaded filets or grilled or spicy chicken with marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

The kit will go on sale nationwide on Monday.

If that’s not enough food, Chick-fil-a is also offering family meal deals such as 30-count chicken nuggets and gallons of their sweet tea.