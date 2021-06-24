Child dies after drowning incident at Red Lion Hotel in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A seven-year-old is dead after a reported drowning at the Red Lion Hotel on Lindle Road in Swatara Township.

Swatara Township Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Emergency personnel arrived to find the child unconscious after being removed from the pool, and rescuers immediately began life-saving efforts.

Responders continued to provide emergency care, but the child later died at Penn State Hershey University Hospital.





The drowning is under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. Ryan Gartland at (717) 564-2550 or rgartland@swatarapolice.org.