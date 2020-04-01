ChildLine, Adult Protective Services, domestic violence and rape crisis programs still open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Human Services is reminding Pennsylvanians that the state’s outlets to report abuse or neglect, ChildLine and Adult Protective Services, and domestic violence and rape crisis programs are still operational for those who wish to report suspected abuse or neglect or need assistance during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“We are committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations at all times,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “DHS relies on reports of potential abuse or neglect so we are able to protect the people we service, and that is why we have made adjustments so we can ensure that ChildLine, Adult Protective Services, and other protective programs continue to operate during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.”

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Wolf Administration encourages all Pennsylvanians to protect children and other vulnerable populations from all forms of physical, sexual, emotional abuse, and harm.

DHS believes that protecting vulnerable Pennsylvanians from abuse and neglect is a shared responsibility. Especially as we are in this unprecedented public health crisis, all Pennsylvanians should educate themselves on potential signs of abuse and make the call to ChildLine if you suspect abuse or neglect.

ChildLine is available 24/7 to anyone wishing to report child abuse and general child well-being concerns at 1-800-932-0313 and at www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov .

ChildLine supervisors are constantly monitoring calls and assuring proper response and assignment to county agencies for all incoming reports. ChildLine’s response will not change because staff are teleworking from their homes.

Adult Protective Services protects adults who are 18 to 59 and have a physical or intellectual disability. Reports can be made 24/7 to 1-800-490-8505, and these calls are continuing to be answered and investigated.

In addition, domestic violence programs and rape crisis centers continue to provide services to survivors across the state. If you need to find sexual assault crisis services, please call 1-888-772-7227 or visit pcar.org to be connected with your local rape crisis center.