Chili cook-off benefiting the Alex W. Smith Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2019 Chili Cook-Off event benefiting the Alex W. Smith Foundation is happening next Sunday at Greystone Public House in Harrisburg.

Alex was a vibrant young man, who loved cooking and bringing others together with food. This event will honor him with a fun competition where local chefs will battle to see who wins bragging rights and the title for ‘Best Chili.’

More than a dozen organizations will be participating in the cook-off. Voting will be done by people’s choice with 2 tickets given to each guest at the door. More tickets will be available for purchase, and guests can simply place their ticket in voting tins at each table for the chili they think is the best. The winner will receive a wall plaque and a Singer gift certificate.

The event will also feature a beer and wine garden, beer pool, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, live music, and yard games.

The cook-off is being held November 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greystone Public House patio and grass area.

Tickets for the Chili Cook-Off are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets to the beer garden are $10 in addition to the Chili Cook-Off ticket.

For advance tickets visit eventbrite.com, however, registration is also available at the door.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Alex W. Smith Foundation to provide scholarships to local students. Additionally, a motorcycle run will begin at 9:30 a.m. in memory of Alex with proceeds also going to the foundation.