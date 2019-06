HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - More than a dozen participants took part in the third annual all-veterans chili cook off.

The goal was to raise money and awareness about local programs that help veterans.

All the proceeds go to local non-profits.

This year's celebrity judges included Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III, as well as former Steelton and Penn State star, and current NFL free agent, Jordan Hill.