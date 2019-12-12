Chipotle giving away free burritos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Holiday Extravaganza starts now at Chipotle restaurants.

For the next three days, Chipolte will be releasing free burrito codes on their Instagram.

Chipotle will post a code on their Instagram and the first 500 participants who send a text with the code to 888-222 will receive the offer.

The offer is only available while supplies last. The redemption code expires on December 31, 2019. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number.

Redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

Menu items subject to availability may not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

See terms and conditions at chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza. More details available on Chipotle’s Instagram page.