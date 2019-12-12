Chipotle giving away free burritos

Live Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Holiday Extravaganza starts now at Chipotle restaurants.

For the next three days, Chipolte will be releasing free burrito codes on their Instagram.

Chipotle will post a code on their Instagram and the first 500 participants who send a text with the code to 888-222 will receive the offer.

The offer is only available while supplies last. The redemption code expires on December 31, 2019. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number.

Redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States.

Menu items subject to availability may not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

See terms and conditions at chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza. More details available on Chipotle’s Instagram page.

Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.  Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited.  Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

