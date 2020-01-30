HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is celebrated in Hershey for the entire month of February with various chocolate-related activities.

Celebrating 16 sweet years, Chocolate-Covered February returns to Hershey. Visitors are invited to participate in more than 90 events and activities in honor of the town’s sweet history.

There is something for everyone, including wine & chocolate pairings, Chocolate-Covered February parades, dessert buffets, and Hershey character breakfasts.

Events and specials are held throughout the month at various locations including The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, ZooAmerica, MeltSpa by Hershey, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar, Devon Seafood + Steak, Giant Center, Hershey Theatre, Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction, Hershey Gardens, and The Hershey Story Museum.

For a full list of Chocolate-Covered February, events visit hersheypa.com.