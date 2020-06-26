Chocolate lab classes resume at Hershey Story Museum in July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Story Museum will offer its popular chocolate treat-making experience once again, as Chocolate Lab classes resume on Friday, July 3.

In recognition of the holiday weekend, the class “Yankee Doodle Bar” is being offered throughout the day beginning at 10:30 a.m. from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

Beginning Monday, July 6, guests can choose from “Yankee Doodle Bar,” “S’mores Galore” and “Planet Chocolate.”

The Hershey Story Museum says each class involves participants’ making their own chocolate treat and learning how cacao beans are grown, harvested and transformed into chocolate.

Masks are required to be worn in the lab, and families and groups traveling together will be seated six feet apart from each other.

Chocolate Lab tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and can be purchased at the museum admissions desk on the day of the class. Children must be at least 5 years old to enter the lab, and children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Complete class descriptions can be found at HersheyStory.org.

Top Stories: