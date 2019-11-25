Christmas decorations stolen from Harrisburg neighborhood

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spreading joy to the rest of the neighborhood is why Lynn Washington decorates her house every year for Christmas, but that joy turned to disappointment when she woke up Sunday morning to her biggest decorations gone.

“Every Christmas Eve we would travel all through the city and go around and go and visit all different types of neighborhoods, just to visit to see what the lights looked like,” Washington said.

Some of her lights are still strung at her house on Mullberry Street, but when she woke up to go to church around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, she found her four-foot angel, Saint Gabriel, missing, as well as her nativity scene, blow-up Grinch and a sign that said ‘Joy.’

“Merry Christmas to the soul that not only took our Christmas decorations that we’ve been putting out for well over 25 years but they also stole things from this community,” Washington said.

Surveillance video shows a car pulling up to the house just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

More than $500 worth of decorations one shortly after.

“It’s kind of ironic, though. Everything else was stolen but the sign that says what the main reason for the season is,” Washington said.

Washington has one clear message for the thief.

“You can take whatever Christmas decorations that you want from us,” Washington said. “You can take as many signs that say joy, but you’re not going to steal my joy. Guess what: Christmas is still coming, comes the same time every year, so Merry Christmas to you.”

If you have any information about the person who stole the decorations, call Harrisburg Police.