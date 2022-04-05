HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is bringing a popular children’s board game to life with its “Chutes and Ladders” playground in Reservoir Park.

Chutes and Ladders Playground concept design (Image courtesy of the City of Harrisburg)

The city broke ground on the park on Monday, according to a press release. As its name implies, the playground will have dozens of slides and climbing apparatuses.

“Breaking ground on the Chutes and Ladders Playground will lead to needed Reservoir Park improvements which include new trees, new sidewalks and walkways, improved ADA accessibility, improved traffic control, new green infrastructure, and new recreational opportunities,” a City of Harrisburg press release states.

The project is five years in the making and will cost around $1 million, most of which is coming from grant money.

The Chutes and Ladders Playground could open in August.