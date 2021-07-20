City Island in Harrisburg set for Muslim holiday celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of members of the Muslim community gathered on City Island for a special celebration.

Eid al-Adha is the second of two official holidays celebrate within Islam that honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac as an act of obedience to God.

Those in attendance at the celebration say it’s good to be able to gather and worship with others even though we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, I feel very blessed and I feel very happy to see people that I don’t normally see and it’s awesome to see people connecting with God and it is something we have not been able to do since COVID started.” Bushra Srraj said.

More than 4,000 people attended the previous Eid celebration before the pandemic.