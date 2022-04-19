HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — City residents who live along or near 2nd Street have expressed concerns on social media and to Harrisburg officials about their cars being towed while the road is undergoing construction. Communications Director Matt Maisel says their goal is not to add to an already disruptive experience.

“We don’t want to tow cars,” said Maisel, “that is the last thing we want to do.”

Maisel says police have been helpful during the first two weeks of construction by using sirens to alert people they need to move their cars.

Maisel said drivers should pay attention to posted signs. “There will be 48-hour notices posted along all street posts and lamposts saying ‘no parking,'” Maisel said.

Maisel wants to also remind people some parking on side streets has no-parking signs because ADA ramps will be installed at those locations. He says people may have to find parking on side streets that are a few blocks away from their homes.