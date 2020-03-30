Live Now
City of Harrisburg delays tax filing and payments until July 15

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is aligning with both the Federal and State income tax filing deadlines. Individual local income tax returns and payments are now due July 15, 2020. 

First-quarter 2020 estimated payments initially due April 15 are also extended until July 15. Second-quarter estimated payments continue to be due July 15. This extension is automatic and no action is required by the taxpayer.

City business mercantile tax filing and payment is also extended until July 15, 2020. This includes the first quarter 2020 estimated payment.

No penalty or interest will apply to filings or payments made by July 15, 2020.

