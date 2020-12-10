City of Harrisburg offering assistance to residents facing eviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is accepting applications from residents who are behind on their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. The city is using grant money to help people stay in their residences or keep their power on.

City Council President Wanda Williams supports the effort.

“We want to do what we can for people who have been impacted financially by the pandemic,” said Williams. “We are also providing assistance for people to purchase groceries.”

Applicants may be eligible for up to $5,000 in total awards.

Once approved for assistance, payment will be made from the city directly to the mortgage company, landlord, or utility company.

Williams says the application period ends on December 22.