City of Harrisburg seeking funding to upgrade government center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council voted this week to try and allocate $9 million in grant money through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for improvements to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.

Council President Wanda Williams says the timing is right. “The government center was build in the early 80s. There are improvements that are needed to help ensure the safety of city employees.”

She says that the top priority is the atrium.

“We want to have staff shielded from the public,” Williams said. “We also want to limit access to the building, so employees will come down to the atrium to greet visitors.”

The council president says they want to improve council chambers, including the addition of more seating for public meetings and some designs include the addition of a storefront in the atrium.

“We hope we can get the funding,” she said. “This is an important project for our employees and the city.”

Williams says the grant process is competitive, and she hopes to hear news regarding grant money by November.