City of Harrisburg to host job fair with local businesses and employers on Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will host a job fair this Friday, Oct. 29, in order to help residents connect with local employer openings.

According to the press release, numerous businesses and corporations are already confirmed for the fair. Individuals of all skill levels searching for employment will have the opportunity to speak with employers.

The fair will be held at the MLK Jr. City Government Center, 10 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17101. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m.