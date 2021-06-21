City of Harrisburg’s new website to make finding important information and events easier

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new streamlined online experience can be enjoyed on the new City of Harrisburg website. The site now makes it easier to report issues, pay bills and find city information such as permits, street sweeping schedules and special events/announcements.

The new website launched on Thursday, June 17.

“As a city dedicated to serving our public with essential services, we know that providing quick and easy access to important information is a key factor in how we provide the best possible customer service to our businesses and residents. Our new website ensures greater accessibility 24/7,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

A new City of Harrisburg marketing logo, designed for promoting resources and offerings, will also continue to be utilized on formal documents. According to the press release, the logo was designed by Gavin™, a boutique brand communications agency specializing in government, education, healthcare and B2B marketing and communications with offices in Harrisburg, York and Lancaster.

“The City of Harrisburg’s new website provides the city improved flexibility as the needs of the public continues to evolve,” Gavin CEO/President Mandy Arnold said.