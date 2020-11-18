City officials request community input for downtown Harrisburg safety improvement project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg city officials are asking for the community’s input of a $1.4 million safety improvement project set to begin in the downtown area.

The multi-modal project involves major improvements to Walnut and Chestnut Streets.

The improvements include additional bike lanes and lane markings, raised crosswalks and improvements to sidewalks and curb ramps.

On Tuesday, the public was invited to Strawberry Square for a presentation and to provide feedback on the downtown project.

An online public survey about the project is open until Dec. 31 and can be found on the city’s website.