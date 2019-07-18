Harrisburg to hold meeting on 2-way conversion of North 2nd Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City leaders will hold an interactive meeting on the future of North Second Street as plans are developed to convert it into a two-way street.

North Second Street between Forster and Division streets currently is a one-way, three-lane street.

Thursday night’s meeting is the second interactive meeting leaders are holding for the community.

The concept developed at last year’s meeting will be discussed. There will also be an interactive workshop and question and answer session.

Ideas discussed could influence the final design of the project.

The meeting will be at HACC Midtown, at 1500 North Third Street, on the second floor, from 6-8 p.m.

Free parking is available in the HACC parking lot off Reily Street.