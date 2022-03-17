HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Civil War Museum announced on Thursday, March 17 that it has joined Museums for All, which is a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly. This program is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting The National Civil War Museum by offering free admission for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admissions are available to eligible members of the public at more than 800 museums around the country.

