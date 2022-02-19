Civil War Museum reopens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg officially reopened for their annual Community Free Day on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The museum was closed for two weeks to allow for the replacement of its 20-year old audio-visual system, along with some additional updates, as well as deep cleaning. The upgrades were made possible through donations.

“We have been actively fundraising for the past nine months through our friends, supporters, individuals, and foundations to help raise funds to improve our audiovisuals into a digital product,” CEO of the National Civil War Museum Jeffery Nichols said.

Nichols says the technology upgrades will improve the educational experience for years to come.