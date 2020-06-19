Colonial Park Mall reopens as Dauphin County enters green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township opens Friday, June 19 as Dauphin County moves to the green phase of the Governor’s reopening plan.

Some of the larger stores with their own entrances, like Sears, Boscovs, and Shoe Carnival, were allowed to be open before. But now, all other shops can welcome customers too.

The food court will be open with less tables to allow for socially distant seating.

Still, managers say the mall is on life support, and they’re doing the best they can to revive it.

During the statewide shutdown, the mall lost Victoria’s Secret, GameStop, Gertrude Hawk, Justice, and Pizza Zone for good, so it looks even emptier than it did before.

“We’re still fighting to remain active and be a part of the community,” said Rease Riley, the mall’s property manager. “We are still leasing, so if there are people out there that are looking for a place to bring their store…maybe COVID wasn’t kind to you, and maybe you’re downsizing, or whatever the case may be, our management office is open Monday through Friday 8 to 4.”

The Governor says you are required to wear a mask when you enter any business, but Colonial Park Mall isn’t making people wear one when they walk inside its doors.

“You absolutely do not have to wear it within our mall,” said Riley. “However, it is their (store owners) right and their responsibility to decide if you need to wear a mask or not. So you kind of want to follow along, better safe than sorry. Carry your mask in your pocket, or wear it on your neck until you get into the store, or whatever it is you need to do.”

Riley says while some national chain stores in the mall look like they won’t be coming back, they will be. They’re working on staffing.

Those include Lens Crafters, AT&T and Metro by T-Mobile.

Colonial Park Cinemas should be open by the end of the month.

Friday night, multiple businesses will be partnering with Lower Paxton Township to put on a drive-in movie in the Boscovs parking lot.

The event is free, and people will be watching “Grease.”

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Eight more counties across Pennsylvania moved to the green phase of reopening Friday, including Dauphin, Franklin, Huntington, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.

That means gyms, salons, theaters and entertainment venues can open.