Combat Online Predators Act to give more severe punishment for predators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Happening Wednesday, an effort to combat online stalkers who are terrorizing children. The goal is to have a more severe punishment.

Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is hosting a press conference, calling for passage of his bill, which has bipartisan support.

The “Combat Online Predators Act” has been proposed in the House and Senate, increasing the maximum prison term by 5 years for anyone convicted of stalking children.

The new bill was inspired by a Pennsylvania family, the Zezzo family from Bucks County.

Their teenage daughter, Madison Zezzo, was being cyber-stalked by a friend’s 51-year-old father on social media. The stalker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation and counseling. But 3 years later he began contact Madison again.

The stalker was arrested and sentenced to State Prison for a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of 7 years.

Joining Senator Toomey Wednesday morning to support this bill is Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, Commonwealth Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm and Madison Zezzo’s mom, Erin Zezzo.

The press conference begins at 11:25 a.m. at the Dauphin County Courthouse.

