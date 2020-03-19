Combating the coronavirus in public spaces: banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While some aspects of life are being put to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, bills keep coming, and money remains a constant on many people’s minds.

Many banks, like Mid Penn Bank, are closing their lobbies but keeping their drive-thrus open for business.

“We’re trying to limit social interaction, obviously flatten the curve, doing our part to help protect the community at large,” said Heather Hall, the first senior vice president market president at Mid Penn Bank.

Digital became the new norm for banking before the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s certainly helping now.

“We’re recommending people use our technology as much as possible,” said Hall.

Banks, big and small, are encouraging people to do transactional activities from the comfort and safety of their own homes, via websites and apps.

Mid Penn Bank has moved to a drive-thru only model. Some locations are extending those hours, and making certain exceptions by appointment, to meet the needs of both retail and commercial clients.

“We’ve instituted additional sanitational procedures here in our headquarters as well as our branch locations, so we’re cleaning multiple times a day,” said George Rudolph, the CEO, and president at PSECU.

As Rudolph explains, banks are among the countless places upping their cleaning standards.

The company’s Strawberry Square branch is closed, but its Cameron Street location in Harrisburg remains open.

“We can work with them on a one off basis to help conduct those activities through mail or through electronic means as well,” said Rudolph.

While everyone usually tries to get their hands on money, some say now is the time to avoid touching cash.

“We’d really encourage them to use their cards,” said Rudolph. “Certainly, the less you’re touching cash and interacting with merchants and others in cash handling, the better off.”

“The less you can expose yourself to cash that passes among the entire population, the better off you’ll be,” said Hall.

Many larger banks, like Chase, TD and Wells Fargo, are offering information on how customers should handle different banking activities on their individual websites and apps.