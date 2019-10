HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Four-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to Hershey next year.

Gaffigan will bring his new world tour, The Pale Tourist, to Giant Center

on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show start at $42.35 and go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com.