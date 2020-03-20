1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Baptist York Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Commonwealth cancels April Auto Auction in response COVID-19

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the governor’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state Department of General Services has canceled its auto auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.

The April auction was the second of six vehicle auctions scheduled for 2020. The status of the auction slated for June 23, 2020 will be evaluated closer to the event date, if necessary.

Keep up to date on Commonwealth Auto Action information at the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss