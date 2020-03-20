Commonwealth cancels April Auto Auction in response COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the governor’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state Department of General Services has canceled its auto auction scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.

The April auction was the second of six vehicle auctions scheduled for 2020. The status of the auction slated for June 23, 2020 will be evaluated closer to the event date, if necessary.

Keep up to date on Commonwealth Auto Action information at the DGS Auto Auction Information page.