Commonwealth Charter Academy, Central Penn College launch “college in the high school” initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College and Commonwealth Charter Academy launched an innovative partnership that enables students to complete more than a year of college, while still in high school.

Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, President of Central Penn College, and Dr. Maurice Flurie, President and CEO of CCA, made the initiative official today at a signing ceremony held at Commonwealth Charter Academy’s Capital Campus in Harrisburg.

“We are pleased to partner with Central Penn College by offering CCA students the opportunity to enroll in college-level courses while pursuing their high school diploma,” said Dr. Flurie. “Students who fully participate in this program would graduate not only with a CCA diploma but also with up to two completed semesters of postsecondary education before matriculating to college.”

“Central Penn College is focused on making college more affordable for students and families, and this innovative partnership with Commonwealth Charter Academy does exactly that,” said Central Penn President Fedrizzi-Williams.

The partnership includes a memorandum of understanding that allows Charter Academy students to take up to eight courses directly from Central Penn and an articulation agreement whereby Charter Academy students can transfer credits earned from four AP or honors classes directly to Central Penn.

Students could receive credits for up to 12 courses, more than a full year of college, if they decided to attend Central Penn for their college education and if they successfully meet the requirements for those 12 courses.

Summing up the new partnership, Dr. Flurie said, “This agreement, in addition to arrangements with other higher education institutions, affirms CCA’s mission to ensure that all students who graduate from CCA are prepared for post-high school success.”

For more information about the agreement, go to centralpenn.edu.