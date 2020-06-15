Commonwealth Charter Academy to hold virtual graduation ceremonies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Commonwealth Charter Academy will hold two virtual graduation ceremonies to celebrate the more than 1,200 students of the class of 2020.
CCA says these ceremonies will serve as a celebration for graduates who could not gather in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremonies will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17.
They will feature a commencement address by CCA President and CEO Dr. Maurice “Reese” Flurie.
Each night’s ceremony will also feature the following student speakers: Tuesday, June 16:
- Jacquelyn Cress
- Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County
- Kaili Enslin of Albrightsville, Carbon County
Wednesday, June 17:
- Madison Lucey of Milford, Pike County
- Kaleigh Sheridan of Coatesville, Chester County
- Beyonce Rodriguez of Easton, Northampton County
CCA is Pennsylvania’s largest public cyber charter school serving and educating students and families in grades K through 12 across the state.