Commonwealth Charter Academy to hold virtual graduation ceremonies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Commonwealth Charter Academy will hold two virtual graduation ceremonies to celebrate the more than 1,200 students of the class of 2020.

CCA says these ceremonies will serve as a celebration for graduates who could not gather in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremonies will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17.

They will feature a commencement address by CCA President and CEO Dr. Maurice “Reese” Flurie.

Each night’s ceremony will also feature the following student speakers: Tuesday, June 16:

Jacquelyn Cress

Michelle Donaghy of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Kaili Enslin of Albrightsville, Carbon County

Wednesday, June 17:

Madison Lucey of Milford, Pike County

Kaleigh Sheridan of Coatesville, Chester County

Beyonce Rodriguez of Easton, Northampton County

CCA is Pennsylvania’s largest public cyber charter school serving and educating students and families in grades K through 12 across the state.