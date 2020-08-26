Monument honoring Harrisburg’s 8th Ward, 15th and 18th amendments to be dedicated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A monument on the state capitol grounds honoring Harrisburg’s history will be dedicated Wednesday afternoon. It’s called ‘A Gathering at the Crossroad For Such A Time as This.”

It’s in honor of African Americans who lived in the city’s 8th Ward and it also recognizes the 15th and 19th amendments.

The monument is at 4th and Walnut streets on the Capitol grounds. Its called a gathering at the crossroads for such a time as this. It’s in commemoration of the 150th and 100th anniversaries of the 15th amendment that allowed African American men the right to vote and the 19th amendment which gave all women the right to vote.

The monument depicts African American abolitionist William Howard Day, suffragist Frances E.W. Harper, and around the pedestal are the names of 100 African American residents from Harrisburg’s historic 8th Ward.

It was a thriving diverse neighborhood and a lot of prominent African Americans lived there but it was demolished in 1910. The land was taken by eminent domain to clear the way for the capitol complex.

Today there will be a dedication ceremony. The governor and other officials will be there as well as descendants of people who lived in the 8th Ward. The program starts this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Check this out. This is the new monument on the capitol grounds. It honors the 15th and 18th amendments and the city’s 8th ward.



More on the dedication ceremony happening today on #27daybreak pic.twitter.com/KdVtC5Vwr1 — Janel Knight (@JanelKnight) August 26, 2020

