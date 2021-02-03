Community activist working to lower violent crime in Harrisburg neighborhoods

This is an exterior view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in downtown Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kevin Maxson is putting together a non-profit effort in Harrisburg to help address the problem of violent crime in city neighborhoods.

Maxson says it’s important to address the problem directly. He plans to open a community center in Allison Hill.

“A lot of people, especially young people are experiencing trauma,” said Maxson. “We want to help children and their parents.”

Maxson says the community center will provide free counseling services to help people of all ages deal with mental health disorders. He says it’s important to erase the stigma of seeking help.

The community center will also be a hub for people to be exposed to jobs and career opportunities.

Maxson says residents of all ages will meet people in different professions and get directions that could help them learn a trade or build skills to help them become successful in the workforce.

Maxson says he plans to open the community center in the spring or early summer.