Community clean-up on City Island Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There will be a community clean-up event held on City Island Saturday morning.

This event will clean up City Island and the surrounding areas of the Susquehanna.

The date was chosen for the clean up to correlate with the Ocean’s Conservancy’s International Coastal Clean-Up in 2017. The ocean Conservancy’s ICC included nearly 800,000 volunteers and gathered 20 million pieces of trash worldwide.

The event on City Island starts at 11 a.m and goes until 1 p.m.

The clean-up has been approved by Harrisburg City’s Parks and Recreation Department and is listed on the O.C.’s “find a clean-up event map.”