Community comes together to ‘Be The Match’ for Mechanicsburg woman in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People are coming together for a woman in need of help and they are raising awareness about the importance of donating bone marrow.

On Saturday, Be The Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation hosted a no-touch drive-thru cheek swabbing and bone marrow registration event in the parking lot of PSECU headquarters in Susquehanna Township Dauphin County.

The campaign is in honor of Linda Lingle from Mechanicsburg who was diagnosed with leukemia.

She is currently in remission and doctors are testing her siblings to determine if they are potential donors.

Only 30% of patients find a match within their family so its important people get involved.

“The more people we add to the registry the greater chance we find a match for Linda but also the thousands and thousands of other people who are searching for a match on the registry as well,” said Breanna Amborn of the Icla da Silva Foundation

There are more than 12,000 disease and cancer patients per year who do not currently have a matching donor on the U.S. registry.

Those interested in helping can join the registry by texting “Linda” to 61474.