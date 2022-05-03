HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Harrisburg want to work with the city to help lower violent crime during the summer months and beyond. The goal? To follow a model created by a Harrisburg man.

In order to test a community engagement model that has worked in other cities, Harrisburg residents met with Mayor Wanda Williams and city council members.

Historically, violent crime picks up in the summer months and the goal is to create safe spaces for children to play outside and allow older residents to sit outside on their porches without having them witness illegal activity or have to take cover if shots are fired.

Ron Johnson is leading the effort and he is optimistic it will be effective.

“We started this was when I was watching a town hall on Walnut Street and a little boy said he was scared to go outside and I have been saying that for years and, remember, we did a report on my mother having to run in the house at 85 years old and we are not trying to do that anymore,” Johnson said.

A key part of the partnership with the city means when members of the watch group express concerns, they will be addressed by police or other city officials.