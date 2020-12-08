Community generosity exceeds expectations at Harrisburg’s Salvation Army

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The community generosity has over-exceeded expectations at The Salvation Army in Harrisburg. The new gymnasium location is a little fuller this year due to the number of donations.

The Salvation Army staff and volunteers are preparing for the first distribution to those in need during the holidays.

One particular contributor is 8th grader Stella Gasper from Central Dauphin Middle school, who collected 1007 pairs of socks and 146 blankets. She was able to get the word out via her social media, reaching her friends, family, and softball team as contributors.

Stella was also able to leave a bin in the lobby of Central Dauphin Middle School.

This is just one example of good in the community, The Salvation Army is amazed by the support for the holidays despite the global pandemic.